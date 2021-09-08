Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $904,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $62,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,851 shares of company stock valued at $47,327,715. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

