Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,029. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 681.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

