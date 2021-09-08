Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

