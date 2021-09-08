Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 83,288 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

