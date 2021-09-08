LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Adam Castleton Acquires 31 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Adam Castleton bought 31 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £146.32 ($191.17).

LON LSL opened at GBX 473 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. LSL Property Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 199.55 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.97. The firm has a market cap of £497.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

LSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

