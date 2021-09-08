Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

