Lunyr Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $496,454.62 and $1,345.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

