M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $5,257,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

NYSE MHO opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.