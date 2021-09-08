Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,050 Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

