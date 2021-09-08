Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

