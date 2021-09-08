Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.92, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

