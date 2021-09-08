Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 1,270,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 316,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 139,973 shares valued at $1,434,717. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOLD stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

