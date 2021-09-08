Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

