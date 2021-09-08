Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Up 1.9%

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.72. 5,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$240.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.58.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

