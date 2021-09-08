Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

