Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.