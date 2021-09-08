Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

