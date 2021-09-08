Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 375 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 52,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 42.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $659.73 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $314.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.