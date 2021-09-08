Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lessened by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Markel by 9.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,238.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,197.33. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

