Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 750.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,465 shares of company stock worth $1,019,580.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.