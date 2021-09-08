Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MARUY stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

