Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.00 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $344.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.67 and a 200-day moving average of $369.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.