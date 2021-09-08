Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.51 on Wednesday, hitting $351.22. 249,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

