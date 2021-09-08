Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $344.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.13. The firm has a market cap of $340.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

