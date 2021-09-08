Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 169,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 338,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

