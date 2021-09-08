MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.