MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brendan Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53.
Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
