MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Trading 37.9% Higher

Shares of MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) traded up 37.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.