Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $191,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 382.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 71,662 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 44.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $264.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

