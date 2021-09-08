Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

