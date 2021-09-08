Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

