Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

