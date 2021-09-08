Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Up 2.2%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

