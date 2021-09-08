Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

