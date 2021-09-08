Merculet Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $218,641.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00131368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00197857 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.26 or 0.07227065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,159.77 or 0.99812694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00717856 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

