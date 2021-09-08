Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Financial Group traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.54. 3,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 94,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.