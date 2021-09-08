M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGPUF shares. Barclays set a $3.20 price target on M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGPUF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843. M&G has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

