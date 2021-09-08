Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $425.03

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.03 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 434.10 ($5.67). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 434.10 ($5.67), with a volume of 656,892 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.