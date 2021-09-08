Mina (MINA) Price Tops $3.71 on Major Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00007984 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $779.28 million and $146.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00129543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00179962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.23 or 0.07186867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.19 or 1.00056786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00890861 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 209,953,780 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.