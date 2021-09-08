Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $225,819.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for $767.82 or 0.01666099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $25.85 million and $225,819.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00134156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00190053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.22 or 0.07243672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.57 or 0.99921804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.93 or 0.00731103 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,672 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

