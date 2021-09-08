Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,940 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

