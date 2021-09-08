Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 859,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

