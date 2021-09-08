Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

