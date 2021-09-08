Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.98 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock worth $136,096,982. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

