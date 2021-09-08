MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $336.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

