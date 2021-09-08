Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

