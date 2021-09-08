Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.26

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $8,210.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00151670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00722016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

