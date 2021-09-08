Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Trading Up 0.2%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 9,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.