Morgan Stanley Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 139.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKL. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $4,454,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

