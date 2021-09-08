Morgan Stanley Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

