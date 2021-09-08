Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Manitex International worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitex International stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.
Manitex International Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
