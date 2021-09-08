Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Manitex International worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

